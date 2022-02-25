Create your version of an amusement park and we’ll tell you if ASTRO’s Rocky will join you for a fun date

Rocky debuted as part of the six-member boy group ASTRO on February 23, 2016, as a dancer and rapper of the group. On August 24, 2016, Rocky appeared in an episode of Mnet's ‘Hit the Stage’ where he portrayed The Mask. Rocky received praise from the judges, noting his expressions and movements as a perfect portrayal of the character. On October 14, 2021, Fantagio confirmed that Rocky was cast in the web drama ‘Hyangjeon of Youth’, based on the South Korean classic literature 'The Story of Chunhyang'. Rocky will play a modern version of Lee Mongryong. On October 28, 2021, Rocky was announced as part of G-Market's mystery romance thriller web drama called ‘Find Me If You Can’.

He played the role of a superstar named Choi Jeong Sang. The web drama premiered on November 9, 2021, via INSSA OPPA G YouTube Channel. On December 10, 2021, Fantagio confirmed that Rocky has been cast in the web drama Salty Idol where he will take on the main role of Hwiyeon — A solo singer who joins the Idol group 'Xpierce'. On December 27, 2021, Fantagio confirmed that Rocky and band-mate Jinjin will form ASTRO’s second sub-unit called Jinjin & Rocky. They will debut with the extended play ‘Restore’ on January 17, 2022.

