‘Cried so hard’: BTS' Jin's in-person 'hug' event announces results; Top 10 fan reactions to winning and losing

BTS’ Jin’s return from the military is perfectly timed with FESTA 2024 aka BTS’ 11th debut anniversary. For the same, Jin will be holding a special in-person event where he will give ‘hugs’ to 1000 lucky winners of a raffle.

The winners of the raffle for the opportunity to win Jin's 'hug' have been revealed. Some fans won while some lost, here are the top 10 reactions.

BTS’ Jin ‘hug’ event for FESTA 2024 announces winners

Jin, the oldest member of BTS is finally being discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, and fans’ wait is coming to an end. The BTS member’s return date has beautifully coincided with BTS’ 11th anniversary and so the Astronaut singer will be present for an in-person event for FESTA 2024.

Jin’s ‘hug’ event winners were selected through a raffle on Weverse (HYBE’s official platform for fans and artists interactions). The raffle period went from June 2, 2024, to June 6, 2024 midnight KST. The winners of the event were announced on June 8, 2024, at 10 AM KST.

Jin’s in-person event for FESTA 2024 includes two sessions: the first session is the ‘hug’ event which was won by 1000 fans. While the other session is called ‘Message from Jin’ where the BTS member will perform for the fans. The winners of the first session can attend the second session as well.

Have a look here at the top 10 reactions to winning and losing Jin’s in-person ‘hug’ event:

1. ‘Cried so hard’

A fan says they cried after seeing they had won the raffle and wish to see the artist soon.

2. ‘Give Jin a hug from all of us’

A fan who could not win the chance showed their elation on seeing another win and left a beautiful wish asking the winner to give Jin a hug from all of us (all fans).

3. Fan who did not win the first ‘hug’ session but won the second: ‘I’m still going to get to see my Jin’

4. ‘I want to..’

A fan who lost shared their reaction after seeing other people win.

5. ‘It’s just so heartwarming’

A fan reacts to seeing many ARMYs winning Jin's ‘hug’ event, saying it is just a beautiful moment.

6. A fan who won Jin’s ‘hug’ event says they will hug him on the part of all the fans.

7. Fan after losing asks when it will be their chance to ‘hug’ Jin and see him perform live

8. ‘I’m hugging Jin’ with crying emojis from a fan sums up the winners’ reactions aptly

9. Fan says congrats to all the winners and announces next they will be winning all BTS raffles in a hilarious reaction

10. Fan says they are happy to see ARMYs win but asks ‘me when?’

