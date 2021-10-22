Crime Puzzle: Go Ah Sung becomes terrified of Yoon Kye Sang’s unassuming personality in the bizarre trailer

The released main trailer raises the heart rate from the start. Behind Han Seung Min's dark aura, leaning on the dizzying bridge railing, a chilling narration of "Never trust anyone" flows, and a gruesome scene unfolds. Following Han Seung Min's warning, "I am the culprit. No matter how much I deny it, it doesn't change." The confession of murder shocks. The anger of Yu Hee and best friend Kim Pan Ho (Yoon Kyung Ho), who cry over the change in their lover's appearance in an instant, adds to the curiosity of the three people's mixed fate.

In the extreme situation of losing her father and her lover at the same time, Yoo Hee racks her brain, saying, "I'll figure out what you're going to do." Han Seung Min's eyes, looking at such a drama, shake for a moment, but soon awakens a monster-like instinct for 'purpose'. Here, Yu Hee's provocation, "I don't know what puzzle you're putting together, but I have a puzzle," heightens the tension. Han Seung Min, who is fighting for his life in a prison where he entered on his own feet, and Yoo Hee, who saw that he was planning something. Why did Han Seung Min go to prison, and Yoo Hee raises expectations about whether he can solve the crime puzzle he designed?

The intense appearance of characters intertwined with Han Seung Min also amplifies the suspense. Han Seung-min's assistant, Lee Sung Su (Woo Hyun), who signed a dangerous contract, is urgently looking for something, and Anrim Prison Warden Kim Gwan Ho (Kim Roe Ha) shows off his sharp eyes. The presence of Park Jeong Ha (Song Sun Mi), who exudes a bloody aura, and Cha Seung Jae (Kwon Soo Hyun), who is cold-hearted, also adds to the tension. Han Seung Min says, “No matter what you say, I will never stop,” Han Seung Min said as he parted through the dark prison. Park Jung Ha, “I don’t know if I should kill him,” and Han Seung Min, who expresses his anger, “I will kill,” make his secret even more curious. Above all, the phrase, 'If you put the scattered puzzles together, a huge reality will be revealed' causes a thrill, raising expectations for a reversal of the chase thriller.

'Crime Puzzle', which consists of a total of 10 episodes, meets with viewers twice every Friday. Episodes 1 and 2 will be released for the first time on Olleh TV and online video service seezn (season) on October 29th, and will be broadcast on SKY channel every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30 pm from November 1st.

