Crime Stories: India Detectives Trailer OUT: Docu series to explore some shocking crimes of Bengaluru

The digital platform, which has recently witnessed a boom in the viewership, has come up with some interesting series of late across genres. And now, another project is set to leave the audience amazed as the makers of Crime Stories: India Detectives have released the trailer of the docu-series. The trailer was released today and it has left everyone amazed. To note, Crime Stories: India Detectives chronicles some of the most shocking and puzzling crimes that the Bengaluru city has witnessed.

The one minute and 47 second trailer witnessed some of the officers of the Bengaluru Police recalling the four shocking crimes and how did they work upon the respective cases. Not just it gave a glimpse of their pattern of work, but it also spoke about some of the shocking crimes that affected them. A crew follows the Bengaluru Police and documents a never-seen-before look into the methods and working of Indian police. Besides, the docu-series will give a glimpse into the psyche of a suspect and a rare glimpse into the complex and challenging inner workings of four major crime investigations. To note, Crime Stories: India Detectives will be releasing on Netflix.

Check out the Crime Stories: India Detectives trailer here:

Produced by Minnow Films, the character based docu-series will chronicle four shocking crime stories. This isn’t all. It will also give a peek into emotional moments experienced by the police while investigating the crimes and their personal lives and personalities. Crime Stories: India Detectives will be releasing on September 22, 2021.