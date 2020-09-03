Criminal 2 Netflix Trailer: Kit Harington turns suspect in FIRST gig post Game of Thrones; Kunal Nayyar in tow

Game of Thrones crosses paths with The Big Bang Theory on Criminal Season 2. The Netflix series sees Kit Harington and Kunal Nayyar turn suspects in their first since the end of their respective long-running shows.

Jon Snow might have known nothing. But by the looks of Criminal Season 2, Kit Harington may know something. The Game of Thrones actor took a bow last year after the HBO show ended on a rocky note. The actor has been laying low since the series ended. However, Harington returns this year to the small screen with the second season of the Netflix show. Criminal Season 2 just dropped the trailer and it looks like the GoT alum is likely to return with a bang.

Speaking of bang, the GoT star is making his way to the small screen with The Big Bang Theory alum Kunal Nayyar. Coincidentally, both shows ended last summer. Another common factor for the two, both of them are suspects in the new season of the drama series. In the trailer released, Harington and Nayyar are seated in an interrogation room to answer questions. While Harington is suited up, Nayyar appears in a shabby state.

The trailer also reveals that they aren't the only suspects in the new season. Sharon Horgan and Sophie Okonedo also turn suspects in the new episodes of the series. The four actors play suspects in four different cases. "Seeking answers inside the interview room, investigators question suspects over four confounding cases, including alleged rape, abduction and murder," the description under the trailer on YouTube reads.

The English version of the series - it has also been made in French, Spanish and German - comes from Killing Eve writer George Kay and Wrong.

Criminal Season 2 arrives on the platform on September 16.

