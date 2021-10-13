Criminal Justice 3: Pankaj Mishra aka Madhav Mishra begins preparation for new season; Filming to begin soon

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors Bollywood has ever since and he has managed to prove his mettle time and again over the years. The actor is known for his choice of work and the stupendous performances on the big screens. Among all his projects, his court room drama Criminal Justice enjoys a massive fan following. And after the stupendous success of two seasons, the audience has been eagerly waiting for Criminal Justice 3 and as per a recent update, the web series is set to hit the floors soon.

Sharing an update, Disney Plus Hotstar shared a video of the renowned actor dressed as Madhav Mishra which happens to be his character in the court room drama. In the video, he was seen talking about the struggles he had in the previous seasons and dropped hints about getting the new case. Pankaja also stated that he had begun shooting the preparation for the case and will begin the procedure soon. He also emphasised that his case is going to be lit fam. The video was captioned as, “Mishra ji ki preparation toh shuru ho Chuki hai ab bas intezaar hai #litfam naye season ka! #CriminalJustice3 filming starts soon!”

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, Pankaj has some other interesting projects in the kitty. He will be seen playing a key role in Kabir Khan’s much talked about ’83 which will chronicle the Indian cricket team’s journey during the 1983 world cup. Besides, Pankaj will also be seen playing a key role in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey.