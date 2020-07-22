  1. Home
The Crown 5 not to premiere until 2022 as the team takes a break amidst cast changeover

The Crown’s season 5 is scheduled to release in the year 2022, as the team is slated to take a filming break after the final cast changeover after season 4.
Mumbai
The Crown which is a historical drama web television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, is expected to release its upcoming fourth season in 2020 on Netflix.

But it was recently reported by Deadline that the fifth season of the hit show won’t debut until the year 2022 as the series takes a filming break this year amid its final cast changeover. The publication reported that season five will not begin filming until June of 2021, resulting in a delay in episodes until at least 2022. However, the fourth and upcoming season will see celebrated stars like Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne. The fifth season will include a cast changeover which includes Imelda Staunton as the new Queen Elizabeth.

 

While the show is known for giving fans a revealing insight into the fascinating life of the British monarchy, in season 4, the makers stepped aside from a controversial storyline. Camillagate, also known as Tampongate, which was a recorded conversation between Prince Charles and his current wife, Duchess Camilla, while they were both still married to other people. The recorded conversation makes it clear the duo was having an affair.

 

Prince Charles was married at the time to Prince Harry and Prince William‘s mom Princess Diana, while Camilla was married to British officer Andrew Parker Bowles.

 

Josh O’Connor who plays Prince Charles on the upcoming season of the series revealed during an interview on SiriusXM radio, “When they offered me the role, one of my first questions was—I say questions, I think it was pretty much a statement—‘We are not doing the tampon phone call.’”

Credits :Deadline, Just Jared

