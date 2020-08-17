The Crown alum Olivia Colman describes her ‘daunting’ experience of playing Queen Elizabeth on the show

Olivia Colman opens up about playing the role of Queen Elizabeth on the critically acclaimed show The Crown. Scroll down to read what Olivia said.

During a new interview, Olivia Colman, 46, revealed that she worries that the 94-year-old Queen of England doesn’t like her portrayal while adding it’s “definitely more daunting to play someone who everyone knows.” “It’s much harder to play ­people that everyone has a vision of, a picture of, and has ideas about,” Olivia shared with The Mirror. “I’ve never joined a show that’s already been up and running and successful, but I was such an enormous fan that I didn’t really think about it.”

Olivia added that she finds it even more nerve-wracking when the real-life character you’re portraying is still alive. “There is much more pressure when you’re playing someone who is still living, and you have this fear that they’re watching it and won’t like it,” Olivia said. “You’re thinking, ‘Oh my God, what if Queen Elizabeth II ­watches the series and sees me? Perhaps she will think that my interpretation is completely wrong. She’s going to change channels.’”

Despite her worries, Olivia loves being able to play Queen Elizabeth. “I know it sounds weird, but I love the fact that she can’t say what she thinks. To express ­herself she leaves small signs, like crumbs,” Olivia admitted. “She’s part of a ­generation that was never ­allowed to be spon­taneous, to say the first thing that crossed one’s mind. It’s a difficult position to be in but she’s handled the ­responsibilities very well.”

Olivia won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth at the awards ceremony back in January. Back in January, it was announced that Imelda Staunton will be taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Olivia for the final two seasons of The Crown.

