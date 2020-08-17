  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The Crown alum Olivia Colman describes her ‘daunting’ experience of playing Queen Elizabeth on the show

Olivia Colman opens up about playing the role of Queen Elizabeth on the critically acclaimed show The Crown. Scroll down to read what Olivia said.
9848 reads Mumbai
The Crown alum Olivia Colman describes her ‘daunting’ experience of playing Queen Elizabeth on the showThe Crown alum Olivia Colman describes her ‘daunting’ experience of playing Queen Elizabeth on the show

During a new interview, Olivia Colman, 46, revealed that she worries that the 94-year-old Queen of England doesn’t like her portrayal while adding it’s “definitely more daunting to play someone who everyone knows.” “It’s much harder to play ­people that everyone has a vision of, a picture of, and has ideas about,” Olivia shared with The Mirror. “I’ve never joined a show that’s already been up and running and successful, but I was such an enormous fan that I didn’t really think about it.”

 

Olivia added that she finds it even more nerve-wracking when the real-life character you’re portraying is still alive. “There is much more pressure when you’re playing someone who is still living, and you have this fear that they’re watching it and won’t like it,” Olivia said. “You’re thinking, ‘Oh my God, what if Queen Elizabeth II ­watches the series and sees me? Perhaps she will think that my interpretation is completely wrong. She’s going to change channels.’”

 

Despite her worries, Olivia loves being able to play Queen Elizabeth. “I know it sounds weird, but I love the fact that she can’t say what she thinks. To express ­herself she leaves small signs, like crumbs,” Olivia admitted. “She’s part of a ­generation that was never ­allowed to be spon­taneous, to say the first thing that crossed one’s mind. It’s a difficult position to be in but she’s handled the ­responsibilities very well.”

 

Olivia won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth at the awards ceremony back in January. Back in January, it was announced that Imelda Staunton will be taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Olivia for the final two seasons of The Crown.

 

ALSO READ: Josh O’ Connor who essays the role of Prince Charles in The Crown REVEALS his trick to get into character

Credits :Mirror UK

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement