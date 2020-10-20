  1. Home
The Crown: Dominic West in talks to essay unfaithful Prince Charles just days after Lily James row

Although all eyes are on The Crown season 4, it has been reported that the makers are discussing the casting of Prince Charles for season 5 and 6 with Dominic West.
Mumbai
The Crown season 4 is set to premiere in a few weeks time. Before we could revisit some of the iconic moments in history featuring Princess Diana. The trailer has already had the world reminiscing Diana's wedding to Prince Charles. Now, a new report has revealed the actor who will play Prince Charles in the final two seasons of the show. According to The Sun, Dominic West will play the role of Prince of Wales in season 5 and 6 of the show. 

However, Deadline has reported that the actor is still in talks. If he signs the dotted lines, he will bring Prince Charles' life from Diana's wedding and the controversial affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. The news of his possible inclusion in the show's final two seasons comes just days after Dominic made the headlines for his intimate photos with Lily James followed by his appearance in front of the press with wife Catherine Fitzgerald to show that they are still together. 

"This will be a prestigious casting for Dominic. But the irony of it won’t be lost on anyone," the insider informed the UK publication. The grapevine added that the series runners considered several stars for the role but Dominic was their preferred actor. The show bosses and the actor are reportedly working on a deal. As for the remaining cast, Olivia Colman will handover the Queen's throne to Imelda Staunton after the fourth season while Leslie Manville has been roped in to play Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Deadline reports. 

ALSO READ: The Crown Season 4: Meet the new faces of British monarchy as Netflix releases 8 new posters of the cast

Credits :The Sun, Deadline, Getty Images,

