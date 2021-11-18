The Crown: Dominic West's son Senan West CAST as young Prince William for Season 5

As per Variety, The Crown has finally found its young Prince William in newcomer Senan West, Dominic West's son. Dominic West is the actor who has taken up the role of Prince Charles in Season 5 of The Crown after Josh O'Connor played the prince in Seasons 3 and 4.

However, in the new season, Imelda Staunton will play the role of Queen Elizabeth II, along with Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki, who will be Prince Charles and Princess Diana respectively. Debicki took over the role of the People's Princess from Emma Corrin who played the iconic character in Seasons 3 and 4.

Variety has reported that Senan has been cast as the teenage Prince William. The actor will make his onscreen debut with the series' final episodes. Variety has also noted that the actor's audition caught the attention of the producers and he landed with the role.

The makers of The Crown's Season 5 might show Princess Diana's tragic demise when Prince William was just 15 years old. However, the producers are yet to confirm what would be shown in the series regarding Princess Diana's demise and how the makers are planning to showcase young Princes William and Harry.

Elizabeth Debicki's stills from the filming also surface time and again with the latest being some behind-the-scenes pictures of her channelling Diana's iconic 'Revenge Dress' look.

The show is slated to release during November 2022, while no confirmed date has been announced.

