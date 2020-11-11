The Crown: Emma Corrin demanded to have Princess Diana’s struggle with bulimia to be shown on the show

Emma Corrin recently revealed that she wanted Princess Diana’s bulimia to be covered on The Crown as Diana was very candid about her experience with bulimia.

Emma Corrin recently opened up about playing Princess Diana in the new season of The Crown. During a new interview, the 24-year-old actress insisted that the show covered the late princess’ battle with bulimia “in an honest way.” “We’d been working on her body language, and we put together a document that we sent to the script team and said: ‘Can you include some of this in the writing because we’d love to really flesh out those scenes?’” Emma shared with Radio Times.

“I felt that if we were trying to depict bulimia in an honest way, we had to actually show it – otherwise it’s a disservice to anyone who has been through that,” Emma added. “I don’t think we should shy away from those conversations; Diana was very candid about her experience with bulimia, and I so admire that.” While preparing for her role as Diana, Emma said she did extensive research on eating disorders.

“You can’t do justice to everything she was experiencing without including that,” Emma earlier told Variety in a different interview. “It was so symptomatic of the emotional turmoil and all the suppressed emotions that she was feeling.” The new season of The Crown will debut on Netflix on November 15.

Here’s a synopsis of the new season: As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, as the transformation from teenager to Princess of Wales takes place, it is anything but a fairytale for Diana.

