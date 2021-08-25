The Crown: Emma Corrin & Josh O’Connor OPEN UP on researching failed marriages before playing Diana & Charles

The Crown's Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor opened up on the amount of research they had to do while portraying Princess Diana and Prince Charles on screen, in order to bring in authentic emotions in their roles. Emma, speaking to W Magazine, via ET Canada, said that they became much more aware of their position while portraying their famous role.

“It’s hard when you have a platform, but I want to make everything feel very authentic,” Emma said. Josh O’Connor who plays the role of Prince Charles in the series also shared his take on the lessons he learnt while portraying the celebrity. Josh added, via ET Canada, that they were concentrating on “telling a truthful and real account of those moments,” no matter what the scene was. Later, Emma quipped about the changing dynamics in Princess Diana’s role along with her changes in mental health which influenced Emma’s acting. “There became a clear connection from Diana’s unstable childhood to her looking for something welcoming,” they added.

Corrin also revealed their take on Diana’s story, who was “looking to be embraced in something very warm and very familiar.” She described Lady Di’s experience as the complete “exact opposite” in the royal family.

In other news, The Crown is gearing up for its fifth season where Imelda Staunton will be taking up the position of the Queen instead of Olivia Colman. The first looks of actors Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Dominic West as Prince Charles have already been released.

The last two seasons will have a mature cast, and the series’ season 6 will be its last season.

