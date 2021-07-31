The Crown: Imelda Staunton’s first look at Queen Elizabeth II RELEASED; Check it out

The Crown’s official Instagram account has shared Imelda Staunton’s first look as Queen Elizabeth II for Season 5 of the Netflix series. Captioning it, “An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton,” the makers seem to have left no stone unturned in the right portrayal of the character. The first four seasons had Claire Foy and Olivia Colman portray the monarch.

Season 5, which has already started filming, will feature Staunton as Queen Elizabeth in the later decades of her life. Along with Staunton, Lesley Manville, 64, will star as Princess Margaret, who will follow the path of Helena Bonham Carter to play Her Majesty's sister in the series. Jonathan Pryce, 73, will take over the role of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband. The final two seasons are set to ponder on the British Royal family's history from the 1990s to 2003. The new cast has been launched to portray a more mature version of the characters. Season 5 will also highlight Prince Charles and Lady Diana's separation followed by the revelation of the Prince of Wales' affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Check out Imelda Staunton’s first look:

Staunton is supposed to stay for the role in the sixth season followed by the final season. However, there has been no confirmation of whether to include scenes from Diana's death in a fatal car accident or of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's marital issues. Nonetheless, fans can hope to witness important storylines that unfold to where the royal family stands in the future.

Nothing has been confirmed yet for the season's final release date, however, Staunton was confirmed for the role in November 2019.

