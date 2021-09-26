The Crown: New Queen Imelda Staunton REVEALS release date; Vows to maintain 'very high standard'

The Crown is gearing up for its fifth season, and a release date has just been announced. Netflix announced today (September 25) during its TUDUM event that the second season would premiere in November 2022. Imelda Staunton, the next Queen Elizabeth II actor, announced the news herself from the set, complimenting her predecessors Olivia Colman and Claire Foy and promising to try her "utmost to maintain the very high standard they set."

Check out her announcement here:

However, following the conclusion of the fourth season at Christmas 1990, the next season is anticipated to delve further into the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana. As per DigitalSpy, Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet, The Night Manager) will replace Emma Corrin as Princess of Wales, while Dominic West (The Wire, The Affair) will replace Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles. While the specific story elements have yet to be disclosed, fans have a decent notion of what will be addressed in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) resigned as Prime Minister at the conclusion of Season 4, and Charles and Diana's marriage remained unbroken. Interestingly, 1992 is anticipated to be a big year since it was the year Charles and Diana announced their divorce, Princess Anne divorced Captain Mark Phillips, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced their breakup, and a devastating fire broke out at Windsor Castle.

The Crown season 5 will premiere in November 2022. That is more than two years after Season 4, and it also implies The Crown will be ineligible for the Emmys next year. Meanwhile seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.

