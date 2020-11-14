The Crown: Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Emma Corrin & more celebrate season 4 premiere at home

The cast of The Crown season 4 including, Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O’Connor, Emerald Fennell, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson, recently celebrated the season premiere at home.

With London currently in lockdown 2.0, the cast of The Crown missed out on a physical premiere for the new season of the hit Netflix show. However, lockdown didn’t stop them from celebrating the new season of the show. Season 4’s star cast Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O’Connor, Emerald Fennell, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson were reportedly (via TMZ) all sent a red carpet and The Crown backdrop and snapped their own pics in their kitchens, and living rooms and even included their pets!

Series creator Peter Morgan, executive producer Suzanne Mackie, Tobias Menzies, Erin Doherty, and Marion Bailey also joined in on the panel, where they opened up about the new season, which premieres on Sunday, November 15. Guests for the “premiere” also got a first look at the first two episodes of season four, before enjoying a Q&A with the cast.

In case you missed it, recently Emma Corrin who plays Princess Diana in the upcoming season of the much-loved series revealed that she stressed on having Princess D’s struggle with bulimia shown in the series. “We’d been working on her body language, and we put together a document that we sent to the script team and said: ‘Can you include some of this in the writing because we’d love to really flesh out those scenes?’” Emma shared with Radio Times.

“I felt that if we were trying to depict bulimia in an honest way, we had to actually show it – otherwise it’s a disservice to anyone who has been through that,” Emma added. “I don’t think we should shy away from those conversations; Diana was very candid about her experience with bulimia, and I so admire that.” While preparing for her role as Diana, Emma said she did extensive research on eating disorders.

ALSO READ: Emma Corrin opens up about playing Princess Diana on The Crown; Recalls filming the iconic wedding scene

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×