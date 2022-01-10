The Crown: Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed JOINS Netflix series as Princess Diana's friend Dr. Hasnat Khan

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed has been cast in an important role in The Crown Season 5. He will essay the role of Princess Diana's friend Dr. Hasnat Khan, as reported by Variety, via Just Jared. Dr. Hasnat Khan was a British-Pakistani heart surgeon at London's Royal Brompton Hospital.

According to Just Jared, some years after Princess Diana's demise, Khan had provided a statement to the Metropolitan Police about being in a relationship with the Princess from 1995 to 1997 and that she ended their relationship after meeting Dodi Fayed, Mohammed Al Fayed and their family. Khan had reportedly also mentioned that he wanted to be with the Princess but it was almost impossible due to the paparazzi.

However, Variety has reported that the Netflix series has cast Humayun Saeed as Dr Hasnat Khan for The Crown Season 5 which is slated to include parts of Princess Diana's life in the later years. Saeed debuted as an actor in 1999 with the movie Inteha. He has also been known for his other movies including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and its sequel Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 for whom he has won many honours and accolades along with Pakistan's ARY award for Best Actor. He has also starred in Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Project Ghazi.

It would be interesting to note how The Crown brings in the different aspects of the royal family in Season 5 which stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles.

