The Crown: Princess Diana gullible against royals in S4 trailer; Queen Elizabeth & Margaret Thatcher dispute

The Crown season 4 trailer is finally here and it sheds light on multiple scandals unfolding in the British monarchy. Scroll down and watch the trailer below to catch the drama.

The first full-length trailer for The Crown season four just debuted, and Netflix also released character posters! In the recently released trailer sheds light on the friction between Margret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth, and as anyone with an understanding of U.K. history knows, it is anything but smooth sailing when Margaret Thatcher (played here by Gillian Anderson) becomes Prime Minister. The trailer also extensively features the pressure on Princess Diana from the Royal Family and questions whether the new princess would “bend or break.”

For the unversed, here’s a synopsis of the new season: As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, as the transformation from teenager to Princess of Wales takes place, it is anything but a fairytale for Diana.

Watch the full season 4 trailer below:

There will be 10 episodes in the season, which ranges from 1979 to 1990. Be on the lookout on Netflix on November 15 for the full debut! The new season also stars Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

