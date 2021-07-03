The Crown: Producer Suzanne Mackie REVEALS real reason behind ending the show at season 6

The Crown’s maker Suzanne Mackie recently git candid about why they decided to discontinue the series after season 6. Scroll down to see what she said.

While The Crown has garnered a huge fanbase through its storytelling and insight into the royal family. Despite the huge fan base, the show announced way back that it will not continue the story after season 6. But now, new details are being revealed on why this decision was taken.

In the past, creator Peter Morgan listed several reasons why the series would end then and now a producer on the popular Netflix series is giving fans a new reason. Speaking with Broadcast, producer Suzanne Mackie said that it all has to do with perspective. “Peter has said it very articulately, that he simply can’t write something unless there has been time to gain a proper perspective,” she says, adding, “I think he’s [Peter] always felt 10 years is the minimum amount of time that he can see something in a historical context, to allow him to really understand it. I don’t think he’ll deviate from that.” Suzanne continued, “We all know these stories, but what Peter does so brilliantly is get underneath that, and understand the landscape in a more nuanced, complex, surprising way.”

Meanwhile, the makers of the show are currency busy filming season 5. If you didn't know, there are also new cast members joining. Harry Potter alum Imelda Staunton is set to essay the role of Queen Elizabeth II, while GOT’s Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip. Elizabeth Debicki will portray the role of Princess Diana in the last stage of her life while Dominic West will play Prince Charles.

Also Read: The Crown 5 not to premiere until 2022 as the team takes a break amidst cast changeover

Credits :Broadcast

Share your comment ×