The Crown RELEASES first looks of Dominic West & Elizabeth Debicki as Prince Charles and Princess Diana

The Crown has shared Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki’s first glimpses as Prince Charles and Princess Diana respectively. Previously, Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin were portraying the roles of the Wales royals, and had left no stone unturned in doing justice to the roles. The characters will be taken over by West and Debicki from the 5th season.

The official Instagram account of the show has shared the first look, where Diana and Charles can be seen styled exactly the way they were, in their 30s and 40s. Captioning the post as, “Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki),” the two pictures happen to show an unhappy Diana and Charles during the later half of their marriage. Earlier, the series had also shared a sneak peek of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, who took over from Olivia Colman, who played the monarch in seasons 3 and 4. Lesley Manville will star as Princess Margaret, taking over the character from Helena Bonham Carter, who played the Queen’s sister in seasons 3 and 4.

While not much has been revealed regarding the plot of season 5, fans can expect it to revolve around the time when Prince Charles and Lady Diana were on the verge of separation, with Prince William entering his teenage years. With the release of the two new pictures, the audience can also anticipate a more mature version of the characters.

Check out The Crown’s post:

Nothing has been confirmed yet of the season’s final release date, however, with the launch of the teaser images, we can expect the official announcements to drop anytime soon!

