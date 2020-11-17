The Crown’s Josh O’Connor describes Prince Charles as ‘lost,’ Calls Princess Diana’s love story a ‘tragedy’

The Crown’s Josh O’Connor who essayed the role of Prince Charles in the series, recently opened up about his thoughts on the role, Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ love story and more.

Josh O’Connor recently spoke about the new season of The Crown. During a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 30-year-old actor – who plays Prince Charles – explained why he doesn’t believe that Charles was the villain of season four. “My job is to resist that in some ways,” Josh shared with Entertainment Weekly.

“My Dad was an English teacher and I grew up learning Shakespeare through him. One of the things that he used to say about all Shakespeare’s villains was that, whether it’s Richard III or Iago, they don’t believe themselves to be villains. They believe that what they are doing, their life’s work, is for the greater good and it makes sense to them.”

“So, just as with the Shakespeare villains, I didn’t want to play the character of Charles as a villain. I don’t think he is,” Josh explained. “I think he is someone who is very lost, as we see in season 3. He’s the same person as in season 3. He needs something from Diana that she can’t offer him, just as she needs from him something that he can’t offer her. So, it’s a tragedy really. Yeah, I was really conscious not to play the ending as it were.”

Credits : Entertainment Weekly

