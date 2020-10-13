The Crown S4: Princess Diana & Prince Charles’ controversial relationship steals the limelight in new trailer

The Crown just dropped another trailer of their upcoming season 4, which follows the relationship and marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Ahead of Season 4 of The Crown’s release in November, the Netflix historical drama has released a full-length trailer for the upcoming episodes, which introduces Emma Corrin as Princess Diana alongside Olivia Colman who is returning for her second season as Queen Elizabeth II. According to reports by ET, season 4 will pick up a few years after the ending of 3, in 1979, and cover the events of the royal family until 1990.

During this time, they largely become distracted with finding a bride for an unmarried Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who still seems preoccupied with royal outsider Camilla Shand (Emerald Fennell). Eventually, Charles falls into a whirlwind romance with Lady Diana Spencer, who captures the world’s attention. Meanwhile, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) is elected as prime minister, marking the first time two women are leading the nation while also sparking a tense relationship between the Commonwealth and the monarchy.

Watch the full trailer below:

As the trailer promises, season 4 of The Crown will be the darkest and most dramatic yet, with the royal family facing unexpected challenges from every side. Not only do Diana and Thatcher upend the delicate balance of power inside Buckingham Palace, but the family must overcome some personal tragedies and face an ever-changing public opinion that questions the value of their presence and leadership.

In addition to Colman, Fennell and O’Connor, season 4 also marks the final performances by Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten. Meanwhile, Corrin and Anderson will just make the one-season appearance, with a notable time-jump made every two seasons meaning that an older cast will take over the lead roles. The Crown season 4 premieres Sunday, November 15.

