The Crown Season 4: Meet the new faces of British monarchy as Netflix releases 8 new posters of the cast

Ahead of The Crown season 4’s much-anticipated release in November, Netflix recently released 8 new posters of the key characters in the upcoming season. See them below.

Netflix has released 8 new character posters for the highly anticipated 4th season of The Crown featuring both a young Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher. Inspired by the award-winning play, The Audience, The Crown will detail the inside story of the decades-long reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the struggle between her private and public self.

In season 4 of the popular show, the series will reportedly focus on the personal intrigues, romances, and political rivalries behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th Century. The season isn't limited to the monarchy but also shows the empire’s decline, a world in disarray, and the dawn of a new era.

See the new posters by Netflix below:

Particularly, in this season of the show will be set in the 1970s, where Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family will find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions will arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher will then lead the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.

While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

Written by Peter Morgan, The Crown’s fourth season also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.

Credits :Netflix

