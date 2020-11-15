The Crown Season 4 Review: Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson add drama and glamour to Olivia Colman's monarchy

Royalty, scandals and a whole lot of drama, The Crown season 4 has arrived to its most interesting bits and is definitely one of the most spectacular season so far.

Series Name: The Crown Season 4

Cast: Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Josh O’Connor, Tobias Menezes, Helena Bonham Carter, Erin Doherty

All good things come to those who wait, says a young Diana Spencer in the first few episodes of The Crown's season 4 and looks like the critically acclaimed Netflix drama has finally gotten to its most exciting bit. Set during the time period from 1977 to 1990, The Crown's cast from season 3 including Olivia Colman, Tobias Menezes, Helena Bonham Carter, Erin Doherty and Josh O’Connor return for yet another 10-episode gripping season. However, this time around, powerhouse performers Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson join the talented cast to take the latest season to its next level.

As is with all seasons of The Crown so far, Peter Morgan and team dive deep not just into the lives of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and her monarchy but also the looming conditions of Britain and the political turmoil. Season 4 sees the rise and fall of UK's first lady Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher or The Iron Lady with the terrific Gillian Anderson managing to steal the limelight from the royals in several scenes.

Taking the story forward, creators of The Crown shine light on Josh O'Connor aka Prince Charles' relationships and his first meeting with the young Diana Spencer played by the talented Emma Corrin who is almost 13 years younger. Torn between the love of his life (Camila Parker Bowles) and the one approved by the royal family (Diana), Charles and Diana's whirlwind love story is aptly referred to as a fairytale multiple times but at the heart of it is nothing but tragedy

Season 4 ends the late '70s and embarks into the '80s with Charles and Diana's brief courtship, wedding and her subsequent battle with mental health and Bulimia playing out greatly in the first three episodes of the show. Diana's transition from a young teenager to the confident Princess of Wales suffering on the inside is shown with great precision. You cannot help but admire the lady and the spitting image of Lady Diana that Emma Corrin reflects. With music that is almost designed to render goosebumps, Diana's scenes as a dancer are meticulously crafted to give the audiences an inside perspective on her state of mind.

The Crown's creators haven't hesitated to paint a grim picture of Charles and Diana's relationship from the very beginning. Right from how Prince Charles is expected to do right by his family to Diana's inclusion in the royal family, the couple's relationship and their own personal lives are the highlight of this season. With dizzying press coverage, The Crown does not harp on what's already covered widely by the media but showcases the struggle, thoughts and courage behind those public figures whose lives often became national debates back in the day.

Apart from the tragic love story of the decade, The Crown also dedicates a few episodes to historic events like the intruder who broke into the Buckingham Palace and the Queen's bedroom, Thatcher's son's disappearance, the South African apartheid and an eye-opener into the mental health of members of the royal family.

With so many subjects and historic events at play, I still found myself waiting for Diana and Charles' return onscreen which happens in bits and pieces, keeping the best for the last. The birth of Prince William and Harry, the couple's failing marriage and Camilla's omnipresence has been documented far and wide but Peter Morgan and team manage to breathe new life into these scandals and the characters.

Just like the previous seasons, The Crown gets its casting spot on for characters of Princess Diana, Margaret thatcher, Michael Fagan and even the Queen's younger sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Actors Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Tobias Menezes, Helena Bonham Carter and Erin Doherty seem to be naturals as they reprise their roles and continue to dish out impressive performances.

The Crown season 4 is all about the women -- Queen Elizabeth, Lady Diana and Margaret Thatcher -- their rise to stardom and massive popularity. But in the end, serves as a reminder, that while all else falls it is The Crown that keeps shining.

Should you watch The Crown season 4?

Visually-striking scenes, great cinematography and music along with top notch performances make the latest season of The Crown one of the most gripping seasons ever. Since each season features a specific decade, you can watch it even if you haven't seen the first three seasons in great detail.

The writing, characters and actors make it a stirring and emotional watch. It's hard to not feel for this delusional family and its members even though you may not be actively interested in the business or history of the royal family. The series may feel a bit dragged towards the end, but the makers know fully well that it is Diana and Charles' catastrophic relationship that will keep the audience hooked. Queue The Crown on your weekend watchlist to witness a slice of royalty, scandals and a whole lot of measured drama.

