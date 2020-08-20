The Crown 4 teaser introduces Emma Corrin as Princess Diana; Series to premiere on THIS date

The first teaser of The Crown season 4 is here and it shares a glimpse into several controversial moments faced by the British monarchy. The teaser also introduces new faces like Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth.

Mark your calendars! The Crown is set to return in just a few months. Streaming platform Netflix has announced the highly-anticipated fourth season of the royal series will be released on November 15. Along with the announcement, the streaming service also shared the first clip from the new season, featuring Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth.

"Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail," Colman says in the 30-second clip, which shows Princess Diana on her wedding day to Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor). Corrin has previously spoken out about taking on the role of the late princess, who died following a 1997 car accident. "I have been glued to the show and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal," the actress, who will be replaced by Elizabeth Debicki in season five and six, said in a 2019 statement on Instagram. "Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!"

Take a look at the clip below to see a sneak peek at season four of The Crown:

O'Connor has also teased how his portrayal of Prince Charles will be an eyeopener for fans. "I don't want to give anything away, but I'll say that hopefully, people will feel sorry for Charles in season three, and then, maybe, we'll change that in season four," he told Town and Country in 2019. "Certainly, it feels like there's a definite shift being told in season three. And all across four, there's definitely a different side to Charles that we're going to see."

As for Anderson, who is taking on the role of the former prime minister, she said she is "excited" to join the series and to have the opportunity to "portray such a complicated and controversial woman." As the actress explained in her Sept. 2019 statement, "Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether love or despise, defined an era."

