The Crown season 5 to dive deep into late Prince Philip & Penny Brabourne’s unconventional friendship

The Crown season 5 will soon release and the Royals will seemingly not be pleased. According to The Sun, the show will dive deep into Prince Philip and "aristocrat" Penny Brabourne, who he spent "huge amounts of time with" back in the 1990s. An insider who recently spoke to The Sun, said: “This is a relationship which naturally raised a few eyebrows and sparked quite a few whispers, but Philip and Penny maintained they were just friends.” The source added that “The makers of The Crown believe it is a relationship worthy of exploring and casting a veteran actor like Natascha is a reflection of how high profile the role is."

The source also added that while Philip and Penny were just friends, the storyline of their relationship will most likely be snubbed by Her Majesty or the rest of the Royal Family.”

If you didn’t know, Penny became close friends with the royals after she married Norton Knatchbull the 3rd Earl Mountbatten of Burma—aka the grandson of Lord Mountbatten, who was Philip's uncle. In fact, Philip was even Norton's godfather. Philip and Penny grew close in the '90s, and according to The Sun he taught her carriage driving and she was often seen at royal events. She's remained in touch with the family through the years, and was invited to attend Philip's funeral after he passed away.

Meanwhile, The Crown is currently filming Season 5, and recently released the first look of the new Charles and Diana, played by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki respectfully.

