The Crown season 5: Elizabeth Debicki CONFIRMED for the role of Princess Diana in royal series

The Crown’s twitter handle just confirmed that British actress Elizabeth Debicki will be essaying the role of the late mother of Prince Harry and Prince William--Princess Diana in the upcoming season of the royal series.

The Crown has finally found its Princess Diana for the last two seasons. The long-running and critically acclaimed royal series revealed on Sunday that Elizabeth Debicki will depict the beloved late royal in Seasons 5 and 6, the two final seasons of the series. “Princess Diana‘s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series which has had me absolutely hooked from day one,” she said in a statement.

Season 5 and 6 of the popular series will focus on the latter days of Queen Elizabeth’s reign as Great Britain enters the 21st century. Apart from Debicki, the rest of the cast will include talents like Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Josh O’ Connor as Prince Charles and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

See The Crown Twitter update of the news below:

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020

In case you missed it, it was recently reported by Deadline that the fifth season of the hit show won’t debut until the year 2022 as the series takes a filming break this year amid its final cast changeover. The publication reported that season five will not begin filming until June of 2021, resulting in a delay in episodes until at least 2022. However, the fourth and upcoming season will see celebrated stars like Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne.

ALSO READ: The Crown 5 not to premiere until 2022 as the team takes a break amidst cast changeover

Share your comment ×