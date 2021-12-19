The Crown shuts down production after eight crew members tested positive for Covid 19

The Crown production has been halted due to eight crew members testing positive for Covid-19. Production on the hit Netflix drama, which is based in the UK, has been halted by the streaming giant to ensure the safety of the cast and crew in the wake of an increase in cases.

“The Crown finished filming one day earlier than planned for the Christmas break following a few positive cases within the team, thus ensuring others’ safety and so that everyone on production can enjoy a festive break with their loved ones,” a statement from Netflix read as per Daily Mail. The fifth season of The Crown will star Imelda Staunton as the latest incarnation of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana will be played by Elizabeth Debicki, and Prince Charles will be played by Dominic West.

The outbreak of Covid on the set comes just one day after Doctor Foster star Bertie Carvel was spotted filming scenes as then-Prime Minister Tony Blair. The actor was seen walking alongside his on-screen wife Lydia Leonard, who plays Cherie Blair, as the show depicted the high-profile moment the Blairs were photographed voting in the 1997 election, which Labour won by a landslide.

Season 5 of The Crown is one of the most anticipated to date, focusing on what are widely regarded as the most turbulent years of Queen Elizabeth's reign. With much of the new cast touted as the final ensemble for the hit series, Netflix may be feeling the pressure to ensure that its latest season doesn't fall flat, especially after a friend of Princess Diana stepped down as an advisor for the show, raising concerns that it may have missed the mark. However, with The Crown season 5 rumoured to be released in November 2022 and delays from COVID still wreaking havoc, Netflix may have plenty of time to fix any issues and make the new season a success.

ALSO READ:The Crown: New Queen Imelda Staunton REVEALS release date; Vows to maintain 'very high standard'