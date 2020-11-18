The Crown star Emma Corrin REVEALS how Harry Styles dog sat for her once and then never did it again

Emma Corrin of The Crown fame revealed to Jimmy Fallon how Harry Styles had once dog-sat for her, which led to a hilarious anecdote in the making. Watch Emma's interview below.

Emma Corrin, who embodied Princess Diana in an elegant manner in The Crown Season 4, has been the talk of the town for her earnest portrayal of the late legendary personality. Recently, the 24-year-old actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about her latest outing and was also asked about the rumour of how Harry Styles walks her adorable dog, Spencer.

"Yeah. He -- Sort of. He once dog-sat for me. The thing I love about this is also my dog has no idea, which is the wonderful thing about it. For a dog, it’s just a person," Corrin quipped before recounting, "But, I was having dinner near where he lives. And he looked after Spencer for me. But not again. He hasn’t done it again. And I think it’s because halfway through the meal I got a message that just said ‘He won’t stop farting. Is this normal?'" When Fallon retorted if it was from Harry or Spencer who asked her that, with a laugh, Emma joked, "From Spencer. 'Emma, I'm not doing this again.'"

Watch Emma Corrin's funny anecdote about Harry Styles on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below:

Hilarious, indeed!

Recently, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Emma revealed the simple reason why Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding was not a part of The Crown Season 4. "They don't follow any plotlines that don't directly link to the Crown," Corrin reasoned, which means that historical royal events have to be directly linked to Queen Elizabeth II, in order to make it to the beloved series.

"Even Diana's plotline, it's all about what she's doing and the effect that that's having on the queen. That's why it's called The Crown," Emma shared with THR.

