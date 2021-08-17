The Crown's Emma Corrin performs All I Ask Of You in an exclusive clip as Princess Diana; WATCH

Netflix has recently released a never-seen-before clip of Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana singing Phantom of the Opera’s All I Ask Of You as an anniversary gift to Josh O’Connors Prince Charles, who later ridiculed her efforts terming it as ‘awful.’ According to the show, this was Diana’s way of trying to mend her deteriorating marriage with Prince Charles, which wasn’t supported by the latter after all.

“I love to perform, it's how I can best express myself,” Lady Di said, while she wanted Charles to know how she really feels. However, Josh’s Charles later complained to his sister about the ‘monstrous’ gift that Diana had planned for him. “Honestly, there's nothing more exhausting than putting on a kind face. I never realized how much scaffolding a smile required,” Josh’s character said in the show. While all of this went down in one of the episodes of the show, Corrin’s performance wasn’t shown extensively, until Netflix decided to drop it on a random Monday on The Crown's official YouTube channel.

In the exclusive video by Netflix, Emma’s Prince Diana can be witnessed performing the piece, dressed as the lead Christine Daaé, the lead in the musical. With a hurtful expression, Lady Di puts up a piece for Prince Charles to mend their almost-broken marriage. Season 4 of the series mostly dealt with the storyline of a young Princess Diana entering the royal household as Prince Charles’ wife. In other news, The Crown has teased its fans with a behind-the-scenes picture of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, who is all set to take over the role from Olivia Colman, who played the monarch in Seasons 3 and 4.

Watch the video here:

