Cruel Summer Ep 1 Review: Chiara Aurelia & Olivia Holt's series kickstarts on an intriguing 'bingeworthy' note

Cruel Summer

Cruel Summer Cast: Chiara Aurelia, Olivia Holt

Cruel Summer Creator: Bert V. Royal

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cruel Summer Stars: 3/5

During a filler sequence in Cruel Summer's first episode, Jeanette's (Chiara Aurelia) brother (Derek Barrett Carnahan) predicts how '15' is going to be THE year for his little sister. Little did Jeanette know the vicious weight of that throwaway line. Within two years, Jeanette's entire life is turned upside down as she's deemed America's "Most Hated" Girl and it's all because of another student, Kate (Olivia Holt).

Set in the '90s, more specifically 1993, 1994 and 1995, we see an oscillating narrative take place in Cruel Summer with the debut episode heavily focused on Jeanette. In 1993, which kickstarts from her 15th birthday, we see Jeanette as a nerdy teenager with a careful zest for life, a loving family and even closer friends. In 1994, we see a dramatic 'Princess Diaries' style makeover as Jeanette 16th birthday is spent with her lust-filled boyfriend Jamie (Froy Gutierrez) at a skating rink while in 1995, we see a dark, haggard-looking Jeanette being confronted by her lawyers to play the part of the 'nice girl' amid harsh accusations on her 17th birthday.

The reason behind Jeanette's tumultuous few summers lies heavily in Kate's mysterious disappearance and how the former may have had a big role to play in it. The doubt lies heavily on the fact that after Kate went MIA, Jeanette took over her life, including her boyfriend (Yes, that Jamie!) and her best friends. In turn, Jeanette also cuts ties with her former BFFs Mallory (Harley Quinn Smith) and Vince (Allius Barnes).

Sounds intriguing right? That's exactly what I felt as well, at least while watching the premiere episode as the constant swirling through the three years didn't seem as cumbersome or mind-boggling as one would envision. In fact, each year was cleverly distinguished, especially through Jeanette's dramatic makeovers. Her hairstyles between frenzy curls, cutesy sleek and a drastically short 'homely' cut provide the perfect filter between the three pivotal plot points. Moreover, it's also in Damián García, Jayson Crothers and Allan Westbrook's cinematography, as they play vicariously with the lightning and Christopher Nelson, Meridith Sommers, Damien Smith and Jeff Israel's sharp editing where one doesn't need a textual reminder of which year the particular sequence is from which is a refreshing sight.

Let's not forget Chiara's delightful performance which draws you in immediately while leaving you well concerned and empathetic towards Jeanette and the mystery behind her chaotic few years. Aurelia manages to aptly balance between an initially awkward turned popular teen, who is then deemed as Satan herself by the unforgiving media. Olivia doesn't get too much screen time in the first episode but I'm sure she'll have a meaty duration time, equal to Chiara, in the other episodes. Nevertheless, Holt impresses as the popular Queen B turned distraught kidnapping victim, packing a final punch to the series premiere's final moments in the form of a shocking revelation.

Harley and Vince do their parts just right as the supportive best friends, who eventually lose touch with Jeanette for mysterious reasons while Michael Landes and Sarah Drew as Jeanette's parents Greg and Cindy, also add a mysterious crunch to their characters in the thrilling storyline. Blake Lee as Martin, Jeanette and Kate's new high school principal, plays a very important aspect in the scheme of things and is introduced at just the crucial moment. On the other hand, Brooklyn Sudano as Angela, Greg's eventual girlfriend, also has one particular scene with Jeanette in Cruel Summer Ep 1 where she talks the talk and walks the walk levelling it with Jeanette.

While YA thrillers have been a constant part and parcel of OTT entertainment these past few years with 13 Reasons Why, Riverdale and Euphoria being recent successful examples, Bert V. Royal's Cruel Summer isn't a revolutionary take on the much-loved genre. However, thanks to the fascinating storyline which instantly demands your attention to solve the mystery with promised twists and turns, Cruel Summer has surely kicked off on a fascinating 'binge-worthy' note. Hopefully, it continues the momentum and provides a tantalising revelations to the mystery.