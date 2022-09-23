Crush and BTS’ J-Hope’s latest track ‘Rush Hour’ tops iTunes charts in Brazil, Mexico and more

As of the morning of September 23rd, it topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in 41 regions including Brazil, Chile, Indonesia, Mexico, and the Philippines. In addition, it entered the top 10 in a total of 68 regions, including 2nd in the US, 3rd in Japan, and 4th in the UK, capturing the ears of global listeners.

Crush's new single 'Rush Hour (Feat. J-Hope of BTS )' was released on September 22nd and at the same time it topped the Bugs real-time chart and topped the top of major domestic music sites. This new song is showing off its prominence not only in Korea but also in overseas charts.

'Rush Hour' is a funk genre song with the meaning of 'Crush Hour begins from now on'. The appearance of people gathering one by one to enjoy this was compared to a traffic jam. Crush was in charge of the overall production, including lyrics, composition, and arrangement, and BTS' J-Hope and Penomeco participated in the lyrics. In addition to rap making and featuring, J-Hope also appeared in music videos and received a warm response both at home and abroad.

Meanwhile, Crush is active in various radio and YouTube contents, including JTBC's new music program 'Music Universe K-909', which will be broadcast for the first time on September 24th, tvN's 'Amazing Saturday', SBS 'My Little Old Boy' on September 25th as well as various other radio and YouTube contents.

