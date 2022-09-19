Crush announces collaboration with BTS’ J-Hope for digital single ‘Rush Hour’

A dream collaboration is in the works and we are here for it! On September 19, Crush dropped the bomb as he confirmed a song with BTS member J-Hope. Announcing it on his socials, the unexpected release had the fans of both the artists excited for the joint song. Crush returned from his mandatory military service on August 11, following which the soloist has dived right into performing for his awaiting fans. Taking on performances around the country, he was rightly building up the hype for his long anticipated comeback. Announcing a return with his fourth mini-album ‘With Her’, the singer kept up the hype with unique and creative teasers.

Now, knocking the last nail in, he has announced a collaboration with BTS member J-Hope for the digital single of ‘With Her’. To be called ‘Rush Hour’ a teaser of the upcoming music video was shared with the fans. BTS’ J-Hope also re-shared the teaser on his Instagram story, calling it, “Lets goooo !!! Bruhhh!!!” The teaser shows Crush leading a funky beat as he can be seen dancing in the middle of a street. With dancers joining in from all sides, one can expect BTS member J-Hope to suddenly spawn in with a special performance. It is however unknown as of now if he will star in the music video or if it will only be a rap verse feature. Check out the first teaser below.