Crush apologises for ‘high-five’ controversy during show; Netizens claim he ignored Black fans

Crush is a soloist from P NATION. Having debuted in April 2014, he has become a sensational artist with multiple hits in the Korean music world. Crush returned from his mandatory military service on August 11, 2022, after having served his term of 18 months. On his discharge, he immediately resumed his activities and began performing in college festivals and has since gone on to hold his own shows. Rush Hour:

On September 22, he made his grand return by releasing a single named ‘Rush Hour’ with BTS member J-Hope and the song has gone on to become a hit, with its dance challenge becoming a global trend. Crush himself has performed the same for his fans who have waited for him.

The controversy:

Crush was one of the guest performers for the ‘2022 SOMEDAY PLEMORA' festival on October 9, an event by the Yonsei University in Seoul. While performing one of his songs, he was seen heading toward the crowd and giving out high-fives, while singing along. According to the original account holder of the video, Crush ignored some people while he high-fived others. They have since accused the singer of doing so because the fans in question were Black and not Korean, alleging him of being racist. The video began trending on social media and netizens demanded answers from him.