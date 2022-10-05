Crush auditioned in front of BTS? Soloist recalls FUNNY moment from J-Hope’s sister’s wedding

Soloist Crush made his long anticipated return with a banger that everyone hoped for but no one expected. After taking a break due to having enlisted for his mandatory military service, he was discharged and immediately began returning to his original job as a singer by performing at venues as a special guest and even appearing during college festivals. He announced his single ‘Rush Hour’ and his fans were already looking forward to the release. When he further revealed the inclusion of BTS member J-Hope who had just wrapped up his official solo debut promotions for album ‘Jack In The Box’, a global interest was observed in the collaboration of the two talented artists.

It was further revealed that J-Hope will only be featuring in the track but will also be starring in the music video. On the release of the song, its dance challenge became a new trend and was widely participated in. Since then people have asked Crush about casting J-Hope into one of his songs and where did their fate cross paths. On an appearance on popular variety show ‘Knowing Bros’ (also known as ‘Ask Anything’), the soloist revealed that the BTS member contacted him for singing the congratulatory song at his sister Jiwoo’s wedding ceremony. Recalling the moment from May 2021, the P NATION artist spoke about how he sang his most loved song ‘Beautiful’ from the K-drama ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ or ‘Goblin’. However he seemed to be nervous as if he was auditioning. According to him, singing in front of world stars like BTS made him feel as if he was there to prove his skills, making the other artists on the show laugh out loud.