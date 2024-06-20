Crush undergoes surgery for herniated disc; goes on hiatus to focus on recovery and suspends all work

Crush is a famous South Korean singer who has given many iconic OSTs for K-dramas. He recently underwent surgery for a herniated disc. After the surgery, the singer announced he would be temporarily suspending all work and going on a hiatus to focus on a speedy recovery.

Crush goes on hiatus after lumbar disc surgery to focus on a speedy recovery

On June 20, 2024, Crush’s agency P NATION issued a statement regarding the singer’s health status and his upcoming schedule. The statement informed fans that upon Crush’s recent hospital visit, it was revealed that his herniated disc had worsened and he was suggested to go under surgery immediately.

Crush underwent a successful surgery for his herniated disc and following the same, Crush decided to go on a temporary hiatus to focus on his treatment and recovery. Consequently, he will be suspending all his future schedules for the time being.

We hope the singer returns in good health soon!

Know Crush

Crush is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and record producer who is best known for his OSTs for K-dramas. Crush debuted as a soloist on April 1, 2014, with the single Sometimes. He released his debut album Crush on You on June 5, 2014.

Crush formed a music crew with Zion.T, Loco, Elo, and Gray named VV:D in 2012. As a producer Crush worked on Loco’s single No More and also featured as an artist on it.

In August 2014, the singer sang his first OST Sleepless Night featuring Punch for the K-drama It’s Okay, That’s Love. He followed it with one of the biggest hit OSTs of all time, Beautiful for the K-drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God starring Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, and Lee Dong Wook.

Crush also collaborated with Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon for the single Don’t Forget. He released his second album From Midnight to Sunrise on December 5, 2019, which later won the award for R&B Album of the Year at the Korean Hip Hop Awards.

Most recently, Crush released Love You With All My Heart OST for the record-breaking Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer Queen of Tears on March 24, 2024.

