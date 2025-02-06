Crushology 101: Roh Jeong Eui seeks a love rebound in Lee Chae Min and Jo Joon Young at script read; watch

Crushology 101/Bunny and Her Boys (literal translation) is a teen romance K-drama, featuring Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min and Jo Joon Young in lead roles. Roh Jeong Eui, who previously worked with the two in separate K-dramas, will be seen conflicted over whom to choose as her ideal match in the upcoming series. The actors are to begin filming for the new project soon and met for the script reading session on February 6.

The three of them twinned in neat, white shirts and t-shirts and looked focused in their respective character's scripts. They also sported the same hairstyles as their characters' first looks, which was revealed in Crushology 101's first teaser. Roh Jeong Eui plays the titular character Bunny (Ban Hee Jin), who seeks to heal her heart by finding a perfect boyfriend from among a lot of handsome men lurking around her, including Hwang Jae Yeol (Lee Chae Min) and Cha Ji Won (Jo Joon Young).

At the script reading session, Roh Jeong Eui poses with a heart sign board and the placard of the drama's title with her two potential endgame in the series, Lee Chae Min and Jo Joon Young. She exudes great chemistry with both of them, leaving us in a dilemma as to who we want to see her end up with. In the trailer we saw her calling out "oppa" and both Hwang Jae Yeol and Cha Ji Won turned at her in response, creating confusion.

Advertisement

Bunny met the two at her university and felt drawn towards their gentlemanly demeanor. She met them at a point when she was still emotionally broken from her past failed relationship. She was a top student at Yein University, who initially set out to date a man for his inner qualities, rather than physical appearance. However, the experience ended in a heartbreak. Disillusioned, she made a vow to herself to only date handsome men from then on.

Crushology 101 will premiere from April 4 to May 10, every Friday and Saturday on MBC.