Crushology 101 teaser OUT: Roh Jeong Eui gets caught in heart-fluttering moments with Lee Chae Min and more; watch

The much-anticipated drama Crushology 101 has released its new teaser, giving fans an exciting glimpse into its heart-fluttering romance, university setting, and an intriguing love story filled with self-discovery.

The teaser opens with Ban Hee Jin, played by Roh Jeong Eui, stepping into an elevator at Yein University, clutching a notebook as she prepares for a new semester. Just as the doors begin to close, four strikingly different yet equally charming men: Hwang Jae Yeol (Lee Chae Min), Cha Ji Won (Jo Joon Young), Jo Ah Rang (Kim Hyun Jin), and Jin Hyun Oh (Hong Min Ki) enter one by one, creating a moment of unexpected tension.

As the phrase “Men started complicating my life” flashes across the screen, Hee Jin finds herself standing in the midst of these handsome figures, their affectionate gazes subtly directed toward her. Sensing their presence, she responds with a shy yet curious smile, hinting at the complex relationships that are about to unfold.

Adapted from a popular webtoon, Crushology 101 takes place in a university setting and follows the journey of Ban Hee Jin, better known as Bunny, a dedicated and talented student in the sculpture department at Yein University. In her freshman year, she strongly believed that personality was more important than appearance when it came to dating. She even entered a relationship with a man who wasn’t conventionally attractive but had a seemingly kind personality.

However, her romantic ideals were shattered when she discovered his true character was anything but kind. The painful experience left her embarrassed and labeled as a fool for love by those around her. Now older and more cautious, Hee Jin openly admits that she prefers good-looking men, though her past heartbreak has left her struggling with self-esteem issues. Just as she begins to rebuild her confidence and focus on her studies, her campus life takes an unexpected turn as she finds herself surrounded by a group of men with distinct personalities and undeniable charm.

Advertisement

Following the teaser release, fans took to social media to express their excitement, praising the drama’s cute moments, charming cast, and relatable storyline. The combination of romance, self-discovery, and humor has already piqued the interest of viewers, with many eagerly awaiting its premiere. Scheduled to air in April, Crushology 101 is sure to deliver an endearing and heartfelt story about love, self-worth, and managing the ups and downs of university life.