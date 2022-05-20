CUBE Entertainment announces CLC’s official disbandment

On May 20, CUBE Entertainment officially announced that all group activities for girl group CLC have come to an end through a notice on their fancafe. The operation of CLC CUBE will terminate on June 6, 2022. They have allowed for an extended time to read posts on the fancafe. The agency thanked the fans of the group for their support for the last seven years.

CLC first debuted on March 19, 2015 with five members and then added two more members in February 2016. The seven member lineup includes Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Yeeun, Eunbin, Elkie, and Sorn.

Check out the full statement below.

“Hello.

This is CUBE Entertainment.

First of all, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all of you for always loving and supporting CLC over the last seven years.

As CLC’s official activities have ended, we would like to inform you that the operation of CLC U CUBE will be terminated as of June 6, 2022.

We’re planned to allow you to read the posts for a certain period of time so that you can cherish the precious memories made with the CLC members. For more details, please refer to the following.

[Change and Termination of Operation of CLC U CUBE]

1. Termination Date : June 6, 2022 (MON) 0AM (KST)

- Please understand that you will not be allowed to access CLC U CUBE after above-mentioned date.

2. Available Period : ~ June 5, 2022 (SUN) 11:59PM (KST)

- Available to read the posts and download data on each board.

(You’re not allowed to write new posts and comments after this announcement.)

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to you for your love and support for CLC. We will wholeheartedly cheer for each of the seven members making a new start on their own path.

Thank you.”



