CUBE Entertainment announces Sorn's departure from CLC and the agency

On November 16, CUBE Entertainment released a statement regarding artist Sorn. The statement included the two party's decision to terminate her exclusive contract, thereby also announcing her departure from girl group CLC.

"Hello.

This is CUBE Entertainment.

We would like to inform you that our exclusive contract with artist Sorn has been terminated.

As a result of the exclusive contract's termination, Sorn has withdrawn from the group CLC.

We have reached this decision after a mutual discussion.

We would like to express our gratitude to the fans who have cared for Sorn over the years.

We ask for your warm support and encouragement for Sorn's new start.

Thank you."

Sorn took to her own social media to announce her departure. She thanked her fellow members and fans for the journey of 10 years since she became a trainee. Sorn further expressed her gratitude to CUBE Entertainment for giving her the opportunity to show her talent. Read her full post below.

Sorn, originally Chonnasorn Sajakul, is a Thai singer who first debuted under the group CLC with their first mini-album ‘First Love’ released on March 19, 2015. The group initially debuted with 5 members while Elkie and Eunbin were added during early 2016. Elkie has since left the company and thereby the group in February this year making Sorn the second member to leave. Fellow member Yujin recently appeared on the Mnet show ‘Girls Planet 999’ and is now a part of its project group Kep1er.

We wish the best to Sorn and the other CLC girls.

