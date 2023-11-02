CUBE Entertainment clarifies BTOB’s contract renewal status

K-pop group BTOB’s association with CUBE Entertainment has been in question as recent K-media reports suggest that the contracts of five out of the six members have elapsed and a conclusion between the artist and the agency hasn’t been drawn for a new contract.

CUBE Entertainment’s stand on BTOB’s contract status

Earlier, it was reported the BTOB members haven’t renewed their contracts with CUBE Entertainment, responding to which the artists’ managing agency told Xports News, “The contract renewal period of some BTOB members has not concluded yet, so we intend to continue our efforts until the contract's completion date. We understand that the BTOB members are approaching this situation with an open perspective and exploring different possibilities.”

Did BTOB offer 6 Billion KRW to other agencies?

Further, referring to the speculation that the band members reached out to other agencies and proposed a group contract deposit of 6 billion KRW, here’s what the agency told K-media:

“Our company’s position has nothing to do with the amount mentioned in the article,” - CUBE Entertainment.

About BTOB

BTOB is a popular third-gen K-pop group that debuted in March 2012 with the single Secret & has released numerous hits since then. In 2018, BTOB reaffirmed its tight-knit brotherhood by committing to a complete contract renewal with CUBE Entertainment. The group’s twelfth mini album Wind & Wish was released in May 2022.

Meanwhile, an exclusive JTBC report suggested that CUBE Entertainment, which also manages K-pop girl group, (G)I-DLE, is likely to introduce a new boy group 8 years after the debut of PENTAGON. The boy group would reportedly debut early in the first quarter of 2024. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this from the agency.

