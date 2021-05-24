Cube Entertainment confirms (G)-IDLE’s Soyeon to make a solo comeback soon

6-member female idol group (G)I-DLE's leader Soyeon is preparing for a solo comeback.

On May 21, a representative of Cube Entertainment confirmed that Jeon Soyeon, mononymously Soyeon, is preparing for a solo comeback. They further revealed that the release timings and other related schedules are being worked out. Soyeon is the leader, main rapper, vocalist and center of South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE. The Cube Entertainment artist is also a songwriter and producer. She originally came to prominence through her appearance on the popular Mnet’s reality TV competition Produce 101. She debuted as a soloist with the single Jelly in 2017. She's known for her fierce style of rapping and incredible flow. She's also often dubbed as the fastest female rapper in the industry and rightfully so. This brilliant artist can not only write her own rap verses but also delivers them like a boss. It will be interesting to see what concept she takes on for her solo comeback.

Earlier this year, (G)-IDLE dropped a music video for their latest single Last Dance, a collaboration project with fan community app UNIVERSE. The K-pop girl group had re-recorded the song Last Dance as a five-member group, without vocals from the sixth member Soojin following her controversy where she was accused of school violence and bullying. Despite showing proof of innocence, this matter is still ongoing and hasn't been resolved enough for Soojin to return to promotions as a part of (G)I-DLE. Fellow member Yuqi recently also made her solo debut with the digital single A Page. It consists of two songs: Giant and Bonnie and Clyde. She has since released music videos for both songs.

Credits :Cube Entertainment

