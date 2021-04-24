CUBE Entertainment launches new girl group LIGHTSUM; Debut their official YouTube channel

LIGHTSUM welcome fans via a new official YouTube channel. Read on to find out.

We love it when new artists and idol groups debut. On April 15 at midnight KST, Cube Entertainment officially announced that they would be debuting a new girl idol group named LIGHTSUM. According to CUBE Entertainment LIGHTSUM means a group of bright LIGHTs coming together as one SUM to illuminate everyone's lives and convey more positive energy to everyone through their message of hope and light. CUBE Entertainment launched an official logo animation and a new Twitter account for the group.

Over the next couple of days, we have been introduced to various solo concept photos, videos, group photos and teaser images. A couple of days back CUBE Entertainment unveiled a group photo of all the 8 members and their positions in the group. Chowon is the main vocal and Jian is the rapper and subvocal. Nayoung is the mail vocal and lead dancer and Sangah is the main rapper and lead dancer. Yujeong, Hina and Huiyeon will be the sub vocals and Juhyeon will be the main dancer and the lead vocal of the group.

That's not all, LIGHTSUM launched their official YouTube channel and welcomed fans as they embark upon a new journey, via a sweet message. The girls looked excited to greet fans and unveiled their plans to launch their official fansite and future activities too. CUBE Entertainment has confirmed that LIGHTSUM will debut within the first half of the year 2021.

