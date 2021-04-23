CUBE reveals LIGHTSUM members, Ailee drops LOVIN’ tracklist & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS for you

There’s a lot that went down on April 22. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

CUBE releases all members of the new girl group LIGHTSUM with their positions

After a fun teaser, CUBE Entertainment has finally released the entire lineup of its new girl group called LIGHTSUM and their positions. The group consists of eight members - Chowon, Jian, Nayoung, Sangah, Yujeong, Hina, Huiyeon, and Juhyeon. Check out the members’ positioning and watch the video below:

Vocal queen Ailee drops tracklist of her spring comeback album, LOVIN’

Ailee’s making sure her fans are well-fed after the break. With double title songs, Ailee released the tracklist of her upcoming comeback LOVIN’ on April 22. The tracks are written in a casual, handwritten font in the background of a sofa with colorful flowers. The album features six songs, and two title tracks. Check out the tracklist below:

NCT Dream releases Jisung and Renjun teasers as the last set of the first concept

Members Jisung and Renjun look the perfect combination of fiery and cool in NCT Dream’s upcoming album Hot Sauce’s concept teasers of Crazy Jalapenos. The duo are the last set of members for this concept. After this, fans can expect something different when they release their second concept titled Boring Jalapenos. Take a look at the teasers below!

ONEUS gets ready for comeback with exciting first teaser of BINARY CODE

After approximately seven months, the group ONEUS is making their return! They dropped an exciting first teaser today on their twitter revealing the name of their fifth mini-album, BINARY CODE. The teaser was reportedly strategically released on 5:11 PM KST so as to connect with their release date, May 11. Check out the mysterious and exciting teaser below.

