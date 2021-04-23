CUBE reveals LIGHTSUM members, Ailee drops LOVIN’ tracklist & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS for you
CUBE releases all members of the new girl group LIGHTSUM with their positions
After a fun teaser, CUBE Entertainment has finally released the entire lineup of its new girl group called LIGHTSUM and their positions. The group consists of eight members - Chowon, Jian, Nayoung, Sangah, Yujeong, Hina, Huiyeon, and Juhyeon. Check out the members’ positioning and watch the video below:
LIGHTSUM : POSITION#LIGHTSUM #라잇썸 pic.twitter.com/fntDEYaxy2
— LIGHTSUM·라잇썸 (@CUBE_LIGHTSUM) April 22, 2021
Vocal queen Ailee drops tracklist of her spring comeback album, LOVIN’
Ailee’s making sure her fans are well-fed after the break. With double title songs, Ailee released the tracklist of her upcoming comeback LOVIN’ on April 22. The tracks are written in a casual, handwritten font in the background of a sofa with colorful flowers. The album features six songs, and two title tracks. Check out the tracklist below:
AILEE Pre-released Album
[ LOVIN' ] Track List
2021. 05. 07
Coming soon#에일리 #AILEE pic.twitter.com/UBUGE96Ny5
— rocket3ent (@rocket3official) April 22, 2021
NCT Dream releases Jisung and Renjun teasers as the last set of the first concept
Members Jisung and Renjun look the perfect combination of fiery and cool in NCT Dream’s upcoming album Hot Sauce’s concept teasers of Crazy Jalapenos. The duo are the last set of members for this concept. After this, fans can expect something different when they release their second concept titled Boring Jalapenos. Take a look at the teasers below!
Crazy Jalapeno #JISUNG
NCT DREAM The 1st Album
맛 (Hot Sauce)
2021.05.10 (KST)#NCTDREAM #맛_HotSauce#NCTDREAM_맛_HotSauce pic.twitter.com/uscwcQzqET
— NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) April 22, 2021
Crazy Jalapeno #JISUNG
NCT DREAM The 1st Album
맛 (Hot Sauce)
2021.05.10 (KST)#NCTDREAM #맛_HotSauce#NCTDREAM_맛_HotSauce pic.twitter.com/kdjD1GDEwT
— NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) April 22, 2021
Crazy Jalapeno #RENJUN
NCT DREAM The 1st Album
맛 (Hot Sauce)
2021.05.10 (KST)#NCTDREAM #맛_HotSauce#NCTDREAM_맛_HotSauce pic.twitter.com/VAwbvOmFw3
— NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) April 22, 2021
Crazy Jalapeno #RENJUN
NCT DREAM The 1st Album
맛 (Hot Sauce)
2021.05.10 (KST)#NCTDREAM #맛_HotSauce#NCTDREAM_맛_HotSauce pic.twitter.com/Tmhjwkx3KL
— NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) April 22, 2021
ONEUS gets ready for comeback with exciting first teaser of BINARY CODE
After approximately seven months, the group ONEUS is making their return! They dropped an exciting first teaser today on their twitter revealing the name of their fifth mini-album, BINARY CODE. The teaser was reportedly strategically released on 5:11 PM KST so as to connect with their release date, May 11. Check out the mysterious and exciting teaser below.
[#ONEUS]
5TH MINI ALBUM 'BINARY CODE'
2021.05.11 COMING SOON✔#원어스 #5TH_MINI_ALBUM#BINARY_CODE #COME_BACK pic.twitter.com/QWe1zbgJHh
— ONEUS (@official_ONEUS) April 22, 2021
