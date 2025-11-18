Culinary Class Wars 2 locks December premiere, Baek Jong Won missing from competition teaser

Famed Korean reality show, Culinary Class Wars, is returning with season 2 just in time for the holidays. As revealed on November 18, the competition program pitting skilled chefs against each other will come back stronger and more cutting-edge this time around. Culinary Class Wars 2 will premiere on December 16 across multiple weeks of showdown between white spoons who put their fame and Michelin stars on the line and black spoons, whose names are unknown to the world.

Culinary Class Wars 2 participants

The first teaser for the upcoming show was also revealed to the world on the same day. Just voices, without revealing the faces of those in charge, were shown to the audience. In it for blood and the crown of Culinary Class Wars 2, many well-recognized faces are revealed as a part of the competition. These include Michelin 2 Star chef Lee Jun, who earns a loud cheer from fellow contestants, Son Jong Won, who owns 2 1-Michelin-star restaurants; a monk called South Korea’s first master of temple cuisine, Venerable Sunjae; and the master of Chinese cuisine in the country, Heo Deok Juk.

The comparatively hidden gems vie for the attention of many and the top spot, but more than that, they want to let their real name be revealed to the world. “If I can beat him, I can get my name out there,” say the ones in black aprons. With the grand prize of 300 million won (approximately 223,000 USD) on the line and more than that, their name is waiting for a global spotlight, Culinary Class Wars 2 promises another cutthroat and eventful show.

Notably, season 1 judges Baek Jong Won and Anh Sung Jae were hardly glimpsed at in the first teaser. The former has been embroiled in many food labeling and ingredient source issues this past year, causing a hit to his popularity; meanwhile, the usually reserved latter chef seemed to be having second thoughts before joining back for season 2.

