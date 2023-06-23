Cupid fame FIFTY FIFTY poached by external forces during rest period? Agency reveals

FIFTY FIFTY has risen to global fame thanks to the virality of their song Cupid. A sped-up version of the track caught attention on social media, especially on the short video platform TikTok, and has seen immense popularity on music charts around the world, including its impressive and ongoing run on the Billboard Hot100 chart. However, the quartet has had limited promotions in the last couple of months making fans wonder why. Their agency has now revealed detailed information on the behind-the-scene happenings.

FIFTY FIFTY approached by other agencies inducing to violate contract?

Girl group FIFTY FIFTY comprising members Sio, Saena, Aran, and Keena has been in the business for a short while now but has achieved international fame and is regularly rising the ladder of fame. However, on 23 June, their agency Attrakt spoke out about the recent activities, or lack thereof, by the group, even as they achieve global success. In a detailed statement, the company confirmed that the members have been on a break due to one of the members’ health. It was revealed that she underwent surgery on May 2 and was advised to rest for at least a month or two.

As the agency has been focused on improving the atmosphere, they are said to have noticed that external forces have been approaching their artists to induce them to violate their exclusive contract with the company. Having caught wind of this, Attrakt plans on taking legal action against these illegal actions, trying to convince FIFTY FIFTY members to sign a different contract with them, while already being signed to them. The agency plans on responding to these attempts calmly and firmly against the poaching opposing the achievements of ‘small and medium-sized companies. They will fight to the end, holding these external forces legally responsible for their actions.

About FIFTY FIFTY

The four member group debuted on November 18, 2022, with their first mini album THE FIFTY. However, it wasn’t until the release of their single Cupid that the group achieved global stardom. The song rose on global music charts, notably the renowned and notorious Billboard Hot100 chart, showing a promising course. They became the fastest K-pop group to earn an entry there, breaking NewJeans’ record, doing so within 6 months of their debut.

