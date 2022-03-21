Curate a playlist to beat the Monday Blues and we’ll guess your BTS bestie

Originally debuting as a hip hop group with the single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’ in 2013, BTS has since expanded into a wide range of genres. With seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS is now the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively (2020, 2021). Recently, it was confirmed that the two-time GRAMMY-nominated group will be performing at this year’s 64th GRAMMY Awards as well.

BTS has been known to enjoy listening to many artists across varied musical styles, and often share their music recommendations with their fans, ARMYs, as well. With each member vastly different from the other, though they often share some common favourite songs, every member grooves to their own musical preferences. However, at the end of the day, no one’s a bigger BTS fan than the group’s members themselves. Always the first to hype each other up, BTS is truly a close-knit group of best friends.

Have you always wondered which BTS member shares a similar taste in music as you? Choose between some BTS songs to know which member of the group you could bond with, based on your preferred music styles.

Take the quiz, below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Former IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae Won confirmed to be preparing for debut in May