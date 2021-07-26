Curious about Kakao TV's new original high school exorcism drama? Here's all you need to know

Kakao Entertainment's first fantasy mystery work, presented as a KakaoTV original, Superior Shaman Ga Du Shim is a high school exorcism drama focusing on two 18-year-olds. Ga Du Shim (Kim Sae Ron), the third generation in a family of female shamans, is born with an unwanted fate. She starts digging into the mysterious events happening in her school with Na Woo Soo (Nam Da Reum), the son of her mother's friend, who started seeing ghosts after meeting her.

The highlights video released on July 19, days before the first broadcast, contains a scene where Kim Sae Ron and Nam Da Reum, the 18-year-olds in crisis, confront an unknown entity in Songyeong High School, which is shrouded in dark mystery.

In the highlights video, Ga Du Shim tells that her grandma told her, if she gets past the age of 18, she could live the life she wanted. The narration makes one guess her will to carve out her own destiny and maximizes the curiosity about the story entangled with her. In addition, the segment where our two protagonists, who share the sight of a world different from others, understand each other and become closer to each other, provoked excitement.

The unprecedented mystery incident at Songyeong High School, the most prestigious high school in Korea, also amplified the curiosity of prospective viewers. After the midterm exam results were announced, Songyeong High School principal, Kyung Pil (Moon Sung Geun) was satisfied with the report that the student's grades had risen significantly. But soon after, a loud sound of something falling was heard, conveying a strong feeling of dread. The student who placed last in the school took his life. At the same time, the narration of the video continues with "If you don't study at this school, you die!" spreading a chill and rising curiosity about the mystery surrounding the school by leaps and bounds.

The relationship between Kim Sae Ron, who was born with the unwanted fate of being a shaman, and Nam Da Reum, who unexpectedly saw ghosts, also added to the excitement. Ga Du Shim tries to hide her abilities as a shaman, but cannot ignore all her abilities like communicating with Hyun Soo (Yoo Sun Ho), a wandering soul. The appearance of Na Woo Soo, who was suddenly confused by seeing a ghost, aroused curiosity about the various events that would unfold. The hilarious reactions of Nam Da Reum when his character first starts seeing ghosts would make for some interesting comic relief moments. At the same time, desperate situations such as Yoo Sun Ho standing precariously on the roof and Hyo Shim (Bae Hae Seon), Ga Du Shim's mother, being strangled, and the ominous entity that is hidden in what looks like a storm cloud, created tension.

Curious about how the two protagonists would overcome the crisis that hit their lives at the age of 18? Keep an eye out for the 12-episode-long series, with about 20 minutes for each episode, which will be released on July 30 at 8 pm KST or 4:30 pm IST

