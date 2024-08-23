'Curious what goes in head': BTS' V praises RM's song Come back to me, expresses wish to cover it someday

BTS’ V recently guest starred in the new episode of Are You Sure?! and praised bandmate RM for the song Come back to me. The track is from the rapper’s second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. The artist goes on to reveal that it is one of his wishes to cover the song one day.

Are You Sure?! is an ongoing variety show starring BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin, who travel across various regions doing fun activities. Their bandmate V or Kim Taehyung, starred in the show’s new episode and spent quality time together. The trio enjoyed various activities, including boating and fishing, while taking in a beautiful sunset.

Among many other topics, V expressed his admiration for RM’s song Come Back To Me, revealing his deep curiosity about the artist’s creative process. He was also amazed at how RM managed to create a song that seemed to embody the music he had always dreamed of making himself.

V was intrigued by RM’s ability to bring to life the exact type of music he had envisioned for his own work. He acknowledged that the BTS leader’s work has significantly influenced his own musical aspirations.

Whether it was a sudden change in weather, a surprise encounter, or a challenging activity, these moments pushed them out of their comfort zones. However, through these experiences, they discovered what was truly "sure" to them.

The duo visited New York in the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan. They explored the bustling cityscape in New York, visiting iconic landmarks and enjoying the diverse food scene. On Jeju Island, they immersed themselves in nature, experiencing the tranquility of its beaches and hiking trails. Sapporo offered a blend of cultural and outdoor activities, from visiting traditional markets to exploring breathtaking landscapes.

The show will consist of 8 episodes in total, and the four episodes are currently streaming on the Disney+ platform.

