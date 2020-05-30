Curon: Valeria Bilello starrer Italian horror series to explore the darkest secret of a cursed town

The trailer of Valeria Bilello starrer Italian horror series Curon is out and it explores the darkest secret of a cursed town. Check it out.

Netflix is all set to treat it’s viewers to another original horror series. The streaming giant will release Valeria Bilello’s Italian horror series, Curon, on June 10 and the creators have dropped the first trailer of the upcoming show. The clip gives you a look into a cursed town full of dark secrets. “Seventeen years after the tragic events that forced her to leave Curon, a woman returns home with her twin children. They soon discover that the town is cursed. When you hear the bells of the old church tower ringing, repressed feelings come back to the surface,” the show’s official synopsis reads.

The trailer begins with the women driving her kids to the town. She takes them to her father’s place. Her father warns her against staying in the town. As they start adjusting to the town and their new life, the family members start experiencing things that are beyond explanation. “Strange things happen in this place,” someone says as the trailer kicks off. “There are legends about this place. It sounds like terrible things happened. Disappearance, violent deaths, visions, shadows” another character can be heard saying.

Further in the clip, the woman confesses to her father that she keeps having the same nightmare again and again. In the next scene, she can be seen stuck inside a frozen lake as her children look for her in the woods. “The lake has woken up. The curse will destroy everything,” someone says in the background.

The cast list of the show includes Valeria Bilello, Maximilian Dirr, Anna Ferzetti, Luca Lionello, and Max Malatesta. This is not Netflix’s first original horror series. The streaming service features a few other horror shows, including, The Haunting Of Hill House, Marianne, Kingdom, Ares, and Black Summer.

