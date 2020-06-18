Cursed Trailer: Katherine Langford is all set to battle the enemy with a mighty sword & her mysterious gift

The makers of the series have released the much-awaited trailer and we must say, it looks impressive. The series will see Katherine Langford battling it out with the villains.

The upcoming series from Netflix titled Cursed will feature the 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford in the lead. The makers of the series have released the much-awaited trailer and we must say, it looks impressive. The series will see Katherine Langford battling it out with the villains who came to snatch the throne and gain power. But, there is a twist in the tale when Katherine Langford's character rises from the lake. The series sees how the villains try to snatch power using a powerful sword. But, the turn in the story comes when the sword chooses Katherine Langford's character, Nimue.

The sword is not the only weapon that Nimue has, there is also a mysterious gift that Nimue has, which will help the lead character beat the villains. The trailer will surely remind you of the King Arthur era. The visuals from the trailer are simply breath taking. The series will be releasing on July 17. The trailer has impressed the fans and followers of the 13 Reasons Why actress. The series sees how Katherine Langford's character, Nimue wants to save her people and the land that belongs to them.

Nimue is ready to do whatever it takes to defend her people with the almighty sword and her magical powers. The mystical trailer is generating a lot of interest and intrigue among the fans. Katherine Langford's Hannah Baker left a lasting mark on the viewers and now they are eager to see what the actress offers with Cursed.

